Watford bade a warm farewell to their departing manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday with his players marking the occasion by fighting back twice to earn a draw with Sunderland.

Sanchez Flores, who had led Watford to the FA Cup semi-finals and secured their Premier League safety but found it was still not enough to save his job, was given an appreciative reception at Vicarage Road.

Up against Sam Allardyce's Sunderland, who made nine changes after ensuring in midweek that they too will be playing Premier League football next season, Watford went behind when Jack Rodwell latched on to Jeremain Lens's cross before halftime.

Sebastian Prodl's header drew Watford level just after the break, Lens put the visitors back ahead within three minutes but Troy Deeney earned a point by scoring from the penalty spot.

