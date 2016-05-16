Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 16/4/16Ben Watson celebrates scoring the first goal for WatfordReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Watford midfielder Ben Watson has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2018, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old had a year remaining on the two-year deal he signed when joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Watson has been a regular for Watford this season, making 35 league appearances, and played a key role in the their run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Watford finished 13th in the table after Sunday's draw with Sunderland, manager Quique Sanchez Flores' last game in charge.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)