Dec 28 Watford are looking to continue their impressive run of form heading into Monday's Premier League clash against fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Ben Watson has said.

Saturday's 2-2 draw against champions Chelsea helped Watford consolidate seventh place in the Premier League table. The Hornets have now gone five league games without defeat, collecting 13 points out of a possible 15.

"Everyone said we had the toughest Christmas and so far we have got four out of six points," Watson told the club's website (www.watford.fc.com)

"We have now got Tottenham and Manchester City at home," he added. "We have been strong at home of late, so hopefully we can take (the Chelsea) performance into the Tottenham game.

"It will be a really tough game, but at home, on the back of our last performance at home against Liverpool (a 3-0 win) when we were fantastic, we have just got to continue this form.

"It is a quick turnaround, that is the one good thing about Christmas, you can not dwell on results... We will just go again on Monday and look to win the game again."

The Hornets head into the London derby against Spurs knowing that a win could see them finish the year in one of the European places. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)