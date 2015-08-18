Aug 18 Nathan Ake, who moved to newly promoted Watford on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, has said Quique Flores' management of youth players convinced him to join the Hornets.

The Netherlands under-21 international, who signed a five-year deal with Chelsea before joining Watford, was on loan at Championship side Reading last season and said he was eager to get a taste of first-team Premier League football.

"He's a big manager and he has managed big clubs," the 20-year-old told the club's website (www.watfordfc.com).

"He told me he had young players when he was at other clubs, like Koke at Atletico Madrid, and he said age doesn't matter to him, he'll play you if you're ready.

"I was really impressed with him, we had a good chat and he made me feel welcome straight away," Ake added.

"I'm really excited because I've been waiting for this, to get on-loan and play a lot of games, and Watford have given me this opportunity."

Ake, who is primarily a central defender, said his versatility can benefit his new side.

"I can play in midfield, left-back or centre-back. I'm a player who works really hard, a left-footed player who tries to play football on the ground," Ake said.

"But I can also do the other side of the game like defending, and I just try to help the team really." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)