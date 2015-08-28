Watford manager Quique Flores is aware of the enormity of the task at hand when his promoted side visit the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday but he is confident the Hornets can get a positive result.

Manuel Pellegrini's side, who have won the Premier League twice in the last four seasons, sit on top of the table having won all their three league games, including an impressive 3-0 win over champions Chelsea.

City have scored eight goals, more than any other side in the league, and conceded none, one of only three teams to have kept a clean sheet so far this season.

"They (Man City) have a lot of tools, and a lot of players with different characteristics," former Atletico Madrid manager Flores told the club's website (www.watfordfc.com).

"For us it is very important to prepare a good plan and a good strategy, with the idea to be competitive and to have a chance during the game.

"This is football, and in football everything is possible."

The Hornets have drawn all their three league games and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games.

Flores, however, felt it was just a matter of time before things start clicking and hoped his team will ripple the back of Joe Hart's goal for the first time this season.

"To score or not to score is sometimes a question of millimetres. The chances we have we need to score, but we have good chances in matches," Flores said.

"We are confident we will not concede a lot of chances to the opponents, so this is a good start, and we are confident we will have chances in matches that will allow us to win."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)