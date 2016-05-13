Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores waves to fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley/ Livepic

Manager Quique Sanchez Flores will leave Watford after their final match of the season on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Under the 51-year-old Spaniard, Watford achieved an unexpected FA Cup semi-final berth and have secured safety in the Premier League where they currently sit 13th with a match to go.

Flores, who joined the club during the close season, recently revealed there was a break clause in his contract. He is the fifth manager in the last two years to part the club under Italian owner Gino Pozzo.

Just three wins from their last 14 league games had raised questions whether Flores is the right man to lead Watford to a sustained period of success in the top-flight despite guiding the promoted club to safety.

"We would like to thank Quique. He and the team achieved the target set them at the start of the season of staying in the Premier League for a second year," the club said on their website.

Flores revealed that he and the club board had a different perspective on Watford's progress this season.

"Yesterday I had a meeting with the club and after that I confirmed that the club and I don’t have the same point of view about the season," the former Atletico Madrid boss told a news conference on Friday.

"So, we don't have the necessary conditions to activate the clause to renew the contract, my contract ends on June 8 and then I will leave Watford, this is the consequence.

"I'm very grateful to the players, I love these Watford fans, I felt completely happy this year and I've enjoyed the experience."

Flores also declined to comment on the possibility of joining second tier side Leeds United under Italian owner Massimo Cellino.

Watford face fourth-from-bottom Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Sunday in Flores' last match as their manager.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)