Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/5/16Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores during the lap of honour at the end of his last game in chargeReuters / Toby Melville/ Livepic

Manager Quique Sanchez Flores said he was keen to continue pursuing his managerial career in England after his final game in charge of Watford ended in a 2-2 draw against Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Flores, who joined the club during the close season, said recently he would be leaving the Hornets at the end of the campaign after Watford decided against renewing his contract.

Under the 51-year-old Spaniard, Watford achieved an unexpected FA Cup semi-final berth and have finished 13th in the Premier League.

"It is important because now everyone knows how I can manage and how I can lead the teams. Spain is Spain but England is different," Flores told British media.

"It was important to adapt and now I know I am ready to come here someday. I hope to be here again."

Just three wins from their last 15 league games had raised questions whether Flores was the right man to lead Watford to a sustained period of success in the top-flight despite guiding the promoted club to safety.

Despite the London club's lacklustre second-half of the season, Watford's fans showed their appreciation for Flores as he performed a lap of honour after the full-time whistle.

"This moment is my last time in Vicarage Road and it is very emotional," the manager said. "I say thank you to the fans. The season in terms of the results is really good. I have enjoyed the experience.

"It was very important for Watford's future to stay in the Premier League."

