Feb 24 Australia captain Lucas Neill has joined Watford until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who has 96 caps, impressed while training with the squad as a free agent. He had been without a club since leaving J-League side Omiya Ardija in November.

"I want to add my experience to the Watford squad and I'm hoping that some of my natural leadership skills can benefit the group here," the former Millwall, Blackburn, West Ham and Everton defender told watfordfc.com.

"I'm highly motivated to keep playing. There's still a huge passion within me for football."

Watford, who sit 12th in the second-tier Championship, host Blackpool on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Robert Woodward)