LONDON Aug 31 Italian Beppe Sannino resigned as manager of English championship (second tier) club Watford on Sunday with the team lying second in the table after five matches of the season.

The 57-year-old took the job in place of compatriot Gianfranco Zola eight months ago, leading Watford to the brink of the playoffs last season and winning four of their first five games in this year's league campaign.

"Watford FC wishes to thank Beppe Sannino for all that he has achieved while with the club and we wish him well for his future in football," the club said in a statement on their website.

The former Siena and Palermo coach said he felt it was the right time to leave Watford.

"I took over a very talented squad when I arrived - but they were boys in many ways," Sannino said.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved and I have no doubt that the squad now, who look very much like men who know exactly what they must do, are very capable of getting promotion from this tough Championship league.

"I feel I have gone as far as I can so, for the benefit of me and the club, I feel the time is right for me to move on." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)