LONDON, June 4 Newly-promoted Watford have signed Lithuanian international goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis as they gear up for their return to the Premier League next season.

The 27-year-old, who has 18 full caps for his country, joins from Romanian title winners Steaua Bucharest, Watford said on their website on Thursday.

Arlauskis has experience of the Champions League and Europa League and recently played in goal when Lithuania played England in a Euro 2016 qualifier at Wembley in March.

He has also had spells with Rubin Kazan and Unirea Urziceni.

Watford were promoted to the top flight after finishing second in the Championship this season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)