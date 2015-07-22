LONDON, July 22 Watford have again been busy in the transfer market by signing attacking midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado from Spartak Moscow and defender Miguel Britos from Napoli on Wednesday.

They tied up three-year deals for experienced Uruguayan Britos and Spanish playmaker Jurado as they strengthened their ranks for their return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old Jurado, who began his career in the Real Madrid youth system, arrives at Watford after an itinerant career that has involved spells at Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow, who he joined in 2013.

Jurado will be reunited with Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who was coach at Atletico where the midfielder played 115 times and won the Europa League in 2010.

Britos, 30, has joined the London club from Napoli where he played more than 100 times in a four-year spell from 2011.

"I always loved watching the Premier League so as soon as the opportunity to join Watford came up I didn't need to think twice about it, I wanted to come straight away," Britos told the club website (www.watfordfc.com).

"My ambition is to help Watford to stay in the Premier League, and it is now a matter of concentrating hard on winning every game."

Watford begin their campaign at Everton on Aug. 8. (Reporting by Toby Davisl; editing by Ken Ferris)