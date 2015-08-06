LONDON Aug 6 Watford may have been widely tipped as favourites to go straight back down to the Championship, but new head coach Quique Flores is confident about the prospects of their revamped squad ahead of his first Premier League match on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who became the club's fifth manager in a year when he joined two months ago, has overseen the arrival of 10 new players and local media reported on Thursday that another is on the way as cover for goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, who is suspended for the opening two matches against Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

"I've real confidence with these players," Quique Flores told a news conference.

"It's an amazing group. I have seen every day how they are working.

"We will need to improve because we are a new group but I think we're ready to do our best." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ossian Shine)