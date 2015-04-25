LONDON, April 25 Watford were promoted to the Premier League on Saturday after they won 2-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion, Middlesbrough lost 4-3 at Fulham and Norwich City drew 1-1 at Rotherham in the Championship.

Watford have 88 points with one match remaining, four ahead of Bournemouth and third-placed Boro, who also have one game left. Norwich are a point further back in fourth.

Second-placed Bournemouth play Bolton Wanderers on Monday and could still finish top of the table with two games left.

The top two teams are automatically promoted to the top flight and the next four enter playoffs for the last Premier League place. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)