LONDON, June 1 Watford have signed Austria defender Sebastian Prodl on a five-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on their website (www.watfordfc.com) on Monday.

The Hornets won the race to sign the 27-year-old former Werder Bremen centre back on a free transfer amid strong interest from other English top flight clubs.

Prodl has featured in the Champions League and Europa League during seven years at the Weserstadion, where he is out of contract, and won the German Cup in 2009.

The 6 foot 4 inch defender, who has 49 caps and played at Euro 2008, played for Austria's Sturm Graz from 2006 to 2008. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Justin Palmer)