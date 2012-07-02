(Refiles with no changes to text)

ROME, July 2 Former Italy and Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola is set to take over as manager of English second-tier side Watford

"Zola will be Watford's new coach," club owner Giampaolo Pozzo told SkySport 24 in Italy

"We have already had a word with him. Over the next few days my son should be going to London to meet him and close the deal."

Zola has plenty of experience in English football, having wowed crowds up and down the country during his seven years at Chelsea. He also had a short spell as manager of their London rivals West Ham United.

Italian businessman Pozzo, who also owns Serie A club Udinese and Spanish side Granada, bought Watford last month.

Since agreeing a "partnership" deal with Udinese in 2009, Granada have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

They have risen from the third division to La Liga largely thanks to the players the club have received from Udinese. (Writing by Terry Daley; editing by Tony Jimenez)