Soccer-Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 7 Former Italy and Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola has been named manager of Watford, the Championship (second division) club said on Saturday.
The 46-year-old former West Ham United manager has signed a two-year contract, Watford said on their website (www.watfordfc.com).
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.