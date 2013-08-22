Soccer-Ibrahimovic happy at United as contract talks continue
March 29 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is relishing his time at the Premier League club and is in talks to extend his contract, saying he "never leaves a job unfinished".
(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 22 French striker Nicolas Anelka will not feature in West Bromwich Albion's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday after being excused on compassionate grounds, the club said.
Anelka wrote on his Facebook page later on Thursday: "I've just learned with deep sadness the death of mister Eric Manasse. I can't find the words to express my huge grief and I wanted to pay condolences to the Manasse family after this tragic death."
Manasse was a FIFA-registered agent Anelka has worked with.
The 34-year-old Anelka joined West Brom, his sixth Premier League club, on a free transfer last month and featured in their opening game defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday.
He moved to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua from Chelsea in January 2012 but did not settle and went out on loan at Juventus. (Writing by Ossian Shine; Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by Ken Ferris and Sonia Oxley)
March 29 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is relishing his time at the Premier League club and is in talks to extend his contract, saying he "never leaves a job unfinished".
March 29 Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who defied 5000-1 odds to lead the team to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, has said he is still stunned by his sacking last month.
LONDON, March 29 Everton have been dealt another injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League derby against Liverpool after defender Ramiro Funes Mori was injured while playing for Argentina.