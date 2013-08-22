(Adds details)

LONDON Aug 22 French striker Nicolas Anelka will not feature in West Bromwich Albion's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday after being excused on compassionate grounds, the club said.

Anelka wrote on his Facebook page later on Thursday: "I've just learned with deep sadness the death of mister Eric Manasse. I can't find the words to express my huge grief and I wanted to pay condolences to the Manasse family after this tragic death."

Manasse was a FIFA-registered agent Anelka has worked with.

The 34-year-old Anelka joined West Brom, his sixth Premier League club, on a free transfer last month and featured in their opening game defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday.

He moved to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua from Chelsea in January 2012 but did not settle and went out on loan at Juventus.