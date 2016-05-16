Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 2/2/16West Brom's Victor Anichebe looks dejected after missing a chance to scoreMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew BoyersLivepic

West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe is leaving the Premier League club after nearly three years at The Hawthorns, he said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international has scored six Premier League goals in 30 appearances since joining West Brom from Everton in 2013. His contract expires next month.

"Thank you to all the @WBAFCofficial fans for the support during my time at the club! I wish you all the best for the future. God bless," Anichebe said on Twitter.

Anichebe did not score in 14 games this season.

