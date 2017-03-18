Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
* The defender headed the home side into a 12th-minute lead
* Sanchez equalised with a clinical finish three minutes later
* Substitute Robson-Kanu restored West Brom's lead after the break
* Dawson sealed the home side's win with a powerful header
* The result piled more pressure on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
* Arsenal at home to Manchester City in the next round; West Brom visit Manchester United
WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3 ARSENAL 1
March 18 Two headers by Craig Dawson and a Hal Robson-Kanu strike lifted West Bromwich Albion to a 3-1 win over Arsenal and piled more misery on their manager Arsene Wenger after a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday.
The result left Arsenal, still reeling from a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, in fifth place, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. West Brom stayed eighth on 43 points.
Dawson fired the home side ahead in the 12th minute after a Nacer Chadli corner before Alexis Sanchez levelled three minutes later with a composed finish from a delightfully weighed pass by midfielder Granit Xhaka.
Robson-Kanu restored West Brom's lead in the 55th minute with an opportunist finish 75 seconds after replacing Salomon Rondon and Dawson sealed the win with a thumping close-range header from a James McLean corner. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.