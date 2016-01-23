West Bromwich Albion 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa's battle for survival at the foot of the Premier League still looked a hopeless one after they could only scrape a point from a grim goalless derby at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Plenty of endeavour but precious little quality marked a poor game with Villa coming the closest to a victory they desperately needed as the bottom club remained nine points short of safety.

Luck was against them when Jordan Ayew looked to have been brought down by Jonas Olsson in the box midway through the first half only for the penalty claims to be waved away.

Albion, who had high hopes of doing the league double over Villa in the top flight for the first time since the 1964-65 season, barely created any chances.

Villa's familiar blunt edge up front continued to haunt them and they have now scored just eight goals in 12 league games under French coach Remi Garde.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)