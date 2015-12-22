LONDON Dec 22 West Bromwich Albion forwards James McClean and Salomon Rondon have been suspended for three matches by the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

The pair were sent off during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth in the Premier League, Irish international McClean for serious foul play and Venezuelan Rondon for violent conduct.

After the game, manager Tony Pulis called the behaviour of both players "stupid" and said they would be fined.

McClean and Rondon will miss Saturday's match at Swansea City, the home game with Newcastle United on Monday and a visit from Stoke City on Jan. 2.

Albion are 13th in the table with 20 points from 17 matches. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)