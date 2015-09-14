Sept 14 West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino has faced some dressing room banter about his threat to go on strike after a failed transfer but it will help the unsettled striker reintegrate into the squad, captain Darren Fletcher has said.

The 22-year-old Berahino was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer transfer window, with the Baggies reportedly rejecting four bids from the North London club, including two on deadline day.

Berahino had tweeted he would not play for the Midlands outfit again under chairman Jeremy Peace after failing to secure a last-minute transfer but played against Southampton on Saturday.

"The lads have given him some stick. Sometimes it's the best way because it takes away the tension," Fletcher was quoted as saying by the British media.

"When somebody comes in and there is a little bit of banter, I'm sure he feels like one of the lads again."

Berahino, who had a transfer request rejected, played in West Brom's goalless draw with Southampton, coming of the bench in the second half.

"You can do silly things and when you're on Twitter it allows you to voice your opinions," former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher said. "If he had sat quietly for 48 hours he wouldn't have done it." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)