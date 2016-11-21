Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Burnley - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 21/11/16 Burnley's Jeff Hendrick looks dejected after the game Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

West Bromwich Albion moved into the top half of the Premier League table on Monday with a 4-0 victory over a shell-shocked Burnley side who were out of contention by halftime.

Matt Phillips (4 minutes), James Morrison (16) and captain Darren Fletcher (37) scored before the break and Salomon Rondon wrapped up the win with their fourth goal just past the hour.

The win took West Brom above their opponents as they jumped three places to ninth on 16 points from 12 games. Burnley slipped one spot to 12th as they remained on 14 points.

Burnley were totally outplayed by Tony Pulis's rampant side and have still not won in the league at the Hawthorns since December 1969, losing on nine of their 10 visits since.

