* Chelsea beat West Brom 1-0 to claim Premier League title

* Michy Batshuayi grabbed the winner in the 82nd minute

* Antonio Conte's Chelsea side dominated the first half

* Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas went close with a right-foot shot

* West Brom's Ben Foster saved from Victor Moses in second half

* Salomon Rondon gave Chelsea a fright late on after going clear

* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 CHELSEA 1

May 12 Michy Batshuayi's late goal clinched the Premier League title for Chelsea as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday but they were made to fight all the way for the victory they craved at The Hawthorns.

Chelsea were suffering some late nerves as West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but substitute Batshuayi prodded home the winner after 82 minutes to spark wild celebrations from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Italian Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)