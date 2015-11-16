Nov 16 West Bromwich Albion defender James Chester has raised concerns over his chances of making the Wales squad for Euro 2016 after struggling to hold down a place at the Premier League side, a situation he finds "difficult to understand".

Chester played all 90 minutes for Wales in the 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands in Friday's friendly in Cardiff but has not started a Premier League game for the Baggies since the season opener against Manchester City on Aug. 10.

He joined West Brom for a reported fee of 8 million pounds ($12.2 million) from Hull City in the close season but has made just five appearances, including two in the league as a substitute and two starts in the Capital One (League) Cup.

He last played for the Baggies on Oct. 3.

"I don't think it's good enough to be playing for Wales when I'm not playing for West Brom," British and Welsh media quoted Chester as saying.

"To be playing for Wales, I have to start playing for my club because it's impossible to play at this level and not be playing week in, week out.

"I know myself, I need to be playing at my club to give me the best chance of going to France and playing when we get there.

"(Wales coach) Chris Coleman has been brilliant to me and that's nice to hear, so it's up to me to go back to West Brom and play. But I'm finding it difficult."

Chester criticised West Brom manager Tony Pulis for not giving him enough of an opportunity to seal down a place in the first team.

"When I signed (Pulis) said he knew I could play at centre back but he wanted to use me at full back," Chester said.

"I don't really have a problem with that as long as I'm playing in the Premier League, which is where I want to be.

"I think the disappointing part for me is I played the first game of the season and I think I showed enough, with hard work and playing there regularly, that is something I could become quite good at.

"But to only give me one opportunity there, I find it quite difficult to understand," he added.

