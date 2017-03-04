Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend scored brilliant goals for Crystal Palace as Sam Allardyce's strugglers ruined West Brom counterpart Tony Pulis's 300th match as a Premier League manager with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Albion's five-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt conclusion 10 minutes after halftime once Zaha controlled a superb long diagonal ball from Yohan Cabaye on his chest before striking a fine angled finish past Ben Foster.

England international Townsend then got in on the act, going on a mazy run before a deflected shot that secured a second straight League win for Allardyce's men and moved them out of the bottom three.

Palace deserved the victory, having already enjoyed the best chance in the first half when Chris Brunt was forced to nod Christian Benteke's goal-bound header off the line, with Salomon Rondon's appeal for a penalty being Albion's best shout.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)