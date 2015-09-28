Football - West Bromwich Albion v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 28/9/15Everton's Ross Barkley in action with West Brom's Darren FletcherAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Football - West Bromwich Albion v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 28/9/15Saido Berahino celebrates scoring the first goal for West Brom with team matesReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Football - West Bromwich Albion v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 28/9/15Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the first goal for EvertonReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

LONDON Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as Everton rallied from two down to sink West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Premier League on Monday.

Everton's away victory took their unbeaten run to four games in the league and lifted manager Roberto Martinez's team up to fifth in the table with 12 points from seven games.

"The first half was not too good and at halftime the manager woke us up and the experienced players spoke up," Lukaku told Sky Sports after his side had trailed 1-0 at the interval.

"I knew the first goal was crucial. I knew that we could win the game."

West Brom opened the scoring four minutes before halftime at The Hawthorns when James Morrison pounced on a misplaced pass by Gareth Barry and slipped the ball through for Saido Berahino to beat keeper Tim Howard.

Craig Dawson made it 2-0 for Albion nine minutes after the break when he converted an inswinging corner from Chris Brunt with a powerful downward header.

Lukaku, who had a spell on loan at West Brom earlier in his career, started Everton's revival by nodding in a right-wing cross from Gerard Deulofeu in the 55th minute.

The Belgium striker turned provider for the equaliser when he ended a clever dribble outside the box by setting up substitute Arouna Kone for an easy finish.

Lukaku then scrambled the winning goal past keeper Boaz Myhill with six minutes to go following another excellent right-wing cross by Deulofeu.

"We were very disappointed with the first half, we were off, every single individual," said Martinez.

"Gerard Deulofeu took extra responsibility, he wanted the ball all night and it was a real mature performance."

West Brom's defeat dropped them one place to 15th on eight points.

"It is really, really disappointing," said manager Tony Pulis. "We had the game in our hands and we handed it to Everton.

"The first goal killed us, we should have dealt with it. The other two goals are poor goals."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)