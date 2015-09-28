LONDON, Sept 28 Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as Everton rallied from two down to sink West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Premier League on Monday.

Everton's victory took their unbeaten run to four games in the league and lifted Roberto Martinez's team up to fifth in the table with 12 points from seven games.

West Brom opened the scoring four minutes before halftime when James Morrison pounced on a misplaced pass by Gareth Barry before slipping the ball through for Saido Berahino to beat keeper Tim Howard.

Craig Dawson made it 2-0 for Albion nine minutes after the break when he converted an inswinging corner from Chris Brunt with a powerful downward header.

Lukaku, who had a spell on loan at West Brom earlier in his career, started Everton's revival by nodding in a right-wing cross from Gerard Deulofeu in the 55th minute.

The Belgium striker turned provider for the equaliser when he ended a clever dribble outside the box by setting up substitute Arouna Kone for an easy finish.

Lukaku then scrambled in the winning goal with six minutes to go following another excellent right-wing cross by Deulofeu.

West Brom's defeat dropped them one place to 15th on eight points. (Writing by Tony Jimenez,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)