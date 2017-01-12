West Bromwich Albion skipper Darren Fletcher is hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run against Tottenham Hotspur when they travel to White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom, who are eighth in the league, have managed to avoid defeat in their last three encounters with the North London club, including a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns in October.

Spurs have not lost at home this season but 31-year-old Scotland international Fletcher is eyeing another positive result that could push West Brom up to seventh.

"We managed to get a point against them earlier on in the season," Fletcher told West Brom's official website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"We know we are going to have to be on top of our game on Saturday, but we have done well there in the past and hopefully we can get another positive result."

Third-placed Spurs are on a run of six consecutive victories in all competitions, while West Brom have won their last two Premier League matches.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru,)