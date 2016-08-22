Everton left back Brendan Galloway has joined Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan, the West Midlands club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who signed a new contract with Everton in December, played regularly for the first team at Goodison Park under then-manager Roberto Martinez, making 19 appearances for the Merseyside club last season.

"I think for me personally, it's really important to gain more experience. Coming here (to West Brom) is the perfect opportunity to do that," Galloway told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

Galloway, who has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, is the Baggies' second summer signing after winger Matt Phillips.

West Brom, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Everton last Saturday, will look to get back to winning ways when they host Middlesbrough on Sunday.

