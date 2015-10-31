LONDON Oct 31 Jamie Vardy continued shooting his way towards a Premier League record when he extended his goal streak in Leicester City's 3-2 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Vardy scored his side's third goal, meaning the England striker has now been on the scoresheet in eight consecutive Premier League games.

Only Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (nine) and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy (10) have enjoyed longer sequences in the top flight.

"If I achieve it (scoring in a record number of Premier League games) it will be an absolute honour but I've just got to knuckle down and prepare for the next game," Vardy, who has set a club record, told the BBC.

Vardy has scored 11 league goals already this season, while team mate Riyad Mahrez, who netted twice on Saturday as Leicester came from a goal down, has seven.

Victory lifted Claudio Ranieri's side to third in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Third sounds good, but it's not the end of May. Important to win. Good reaction, good character and we're ready to fight," former Chelsea boss Ranieri told a news conference.

"It's important Jamie continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody. We conceded a goal today, so no pizza. Nothing."

The Italian rewarded his side for their first clean sheet of the season last week by treating them to a meal at a pizza restaurant. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)