* Manchester City roared back to form with 4-0 win at West Brom

* Sergio Aguero proved his worth with first-half double

* The Argentine also set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's third

* Gundogan sealed his own double a minute from time

* Pep Guardiola ended his worst winless streak as manager

* City stayed top of the league on goal difference

* City host Middlesbrough next, West Brom visit Leicester

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 MANCHESTER CITY 4

Oct 29 Sergio Aguero demonstrated his considerable worth to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as his brilliant first-half double helped sink West Bromwich to cap the Premier League leaders' return to form on Saturday.

Guardiola's appreciation of his star striker has seemed lukewarm of late, leading to questions over the Argentine's future with City, but the Spaniard could only be grateful for Aguero and two-goal Ilkay Gundogan ending the worst managerial run of his career.

After six matches without a win, City were back to their irresistible early-season best, Aguero striking superbly twice in the space of seven minutes midway through the first half.

Aguero also put paid to West Brom's impressive second-half resurgence with the exquisite flick that put in Gundogan for City's third -- the goal that ensures they stay top of the league -- before the German international sealed his own double a minute from time. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Rex Gowar)