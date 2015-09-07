Football - Watford v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/8/15West Brom's Saido Berahino looks dejected after missing a chance to scoreAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video,...

Disgruntled forward Saido Berahino will play for West Bromwich Albion again even if his integration into the squad will not be easy following his transfer saga, manager Tony Pulis said.

The England under-21 striker has threatened he would never play for the club after failing to secure a last-minute transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Berahino has still been included in Pulis' Premier League squad and is expected to return to training on Monday having been given an extra period of leave.

Berahino, who has been the subject of four failed bids from the North London club, has tweeted he would not play for the Midlands outfit again under chairman Jeremy Peace.

"I think his tweet was aimed at the chairman (Jeremy Peace) more than the players, management, staff, supporters of the club," Pulis was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

"His gripe is with Jeremy -- as far as I'm concerned, he will play for West Brom again," the 57-year-old manager said.

"I want him to come back and to draw a line under it. It will be difficult to integrate him into the group and to get him to concentrate but that's my job.

"I don't think he will talk to Jeremy. The problem is that he thinks he is being used," he added.

Pulis hoped Berahino, who has not been picked since the goalless draw against Watford on Aug. 15, would return from his extra time off in a better frame of mind.

"I have spoken to Saido on the phone a couple of times and by text," the former Stoke City manager said.

"He has had a couple of days away and hopefully that will clear his mind.

"On Monday I will have a good chat with him and then take him and his mum out for dinner in the evening to have a good chat," he added.

West Brom, currently 15th in the Premier League table, welcome 10th placed Southampton to the Hawthorns on Saturday.

