LONDON West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has been fined 8,000 pounds ($12,176) after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 3-2 home Premier League defeat by Leicester City, the FA said on Thursday.

"Mr Pulis was charged for using language and/or behaviour in or around the tunnel area after the his side’s fixture against Leicester City...which amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.

Pulis told reporters after Saturday's game that Albion should have had two penalties and that "it shouldn't happen at this level, the standard of refereeing has to be better".

($1 = 0.6570 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)