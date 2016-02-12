West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis wants the price of Premier League away tickets to be fixed at 10 pounds ($14.51) as a measure to combat rising matchday costs for fans that he believes could kill the atmosphere within top flight stadiums.

The pressure on clubs to make the sport more affordable has gathered momentum in recent weeks with Liverpool owners reneging on plans to increase ticket prices next season following a mass fan walkout to protest the move last weekend.

"I'd love away supporters to only pay 10 pounds a ticket: whatever ground you go to. You can give 5,000-6,000 tickets to the away support, they'd sell them and we'd get back to the atmospheres we used to have," Pulis told the BBC.

"Clubs are getting enough money to subsidise and help the public. We've got to make sure we're not milking, milking and milking. We've got to give something back."

West Brom, who are 14th in the table, travel to Goodison Park to face eighth-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.

($1 = 0.6892 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)