West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will hold talks about his future with chairman Jeremy Peace at the end of the season despite having 18 months left on his contract.

Pulis replaced Alan Irvine in January last year, but cast doubt on his future at the Hawthorns after the team were dumped out of the FA Cup fifth round by Championship (second-tier) strugglers Reading on Saturday.

West Brom are 14th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but Pulis has been criticised for the team's playing style.

"Let's get through the season and let's sit down and see where we go from there," Pulis, who has never been relegated from the top flight, told the BBC when asked about his future.

"I'll sit down with Jeremy and we'll take it from there. The most important thing is to try to keep the club in the Premier League."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)