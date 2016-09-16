LONDON Manager Tony Pulis has dismissed media speculation about his future under West Bromwich Albion's new Chinese owners, saying on Friday he did not expect much to change at the Premier League club.

Investment group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited took over on Thursday, becoming the third owners of a club in the west Midlands area, following Albion's local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

The change led to reports about the future of Pulis who is in the final year of his contract.

"There is speculation all the time but you have to wash it away and get on with it," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game with West Ham United.

"I'm pleased the takeover has gone through, we can move on from here. There are lots of ups and downs and I will deal with it the way I think is right.

"I don't think the new owners will change too much. I've worked under foreign owners before so I have a good understanding of how it works," added Pulis.

He said he had no objection to criticism from supporters after Albion won only one of their first five competitive matches this season.

"You have to take criticism. The fans have a right to voice opinions, it's their club," explained Pulis.

"They've a right to say what they think."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)