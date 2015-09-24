Sept 24 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis said club supporters have forgiven "naughty child" Saido Berahino for threatening never to play for them again after a thwarted move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Subject of four failed bids from the North London club, including two on deadline day, the 22-year-old vowed never to play for West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace again after his transfer request was rejected.

The England under-21 international went some way towards winning back the fans when he netted the winner in the Baggies' 1-0 win over local rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

"They've embraced him and brought him back into the fold -- that naughty child," Pulis told reporters.

"Saido was concerned there might be a little turning of the tide, but they were absolutely wonderful when he came on against Southampton and last Saturday against Villa.

"The reaction of the supporters and players shows there's good unity in the group.

"What we need to do now is for him to concentrate on playing football, which is what he's good at," the former Stoke City manager added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)