LONDON Nov 2 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has been charged with misconduct following Saturday's 3-2 home Premier League defeat by Leicester City, the FA announced on Monday.

"The West Bromwich Albion Head Coach is alleged to have used language and/or behaviour in or around the tunnel area after the fixture which amounts to improper conduct," said a statement on the FA website (www.TheFA.com).

Pulis has until 6pm GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

He told reporters after Saturday's game that Albion should have had two penalties and that "it shouldn't happen at this level, the standard of refereeing has to be better". (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)