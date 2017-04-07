West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is hoping a strong finish to the season will help the Premier League club attract top players.

With seven games left, West Brom are eighth in the table with 44 points, just five behind their record Premier League points tally of 49, which they collected in 2013.

"Once you get to that point where you see yourself being safe you have different aims," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

"We have different aims now and we are pushing the players to get to those aims as quickly as we possibly can.

"We want that (to sign top players) -- whether we can get it is another thing but I've been in this position before, you've got to do your best to try and get the best," he added, referring to his close-season transfer plans.

Pulis said that he will be active during the next transfer window.

"We want at least five or six players to come in and improve the club," he said. "That's the aim -- it's not just one position. I think we need to keep pushing on. I definitely think there are areas where we need to strengthen."

West Brom host ninth-placed Southampton at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

