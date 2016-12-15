West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been fined 45,000 pounds ($56,100) apiece by the FA after admitting to a misconduct charge for failing to control their players during a Premier League game on Dec. 3.

Watford's Roberto Pereyra was sent off in the 84th minute after he reacted angrily to a challenge from West Brom midfielder James McClean, an incident that was followed by members of both teams clashing on the touchline.

West Brom won the match at the Hawthorns 3-1.

($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)