April 16 West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 1 Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes saved two Saido Berahino penalties as the visitors held on for victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Gomes produced his heroics in the 67th and 87th minutes, becoming the first goalkeeper to save two spot kicks in two separate Premier League games.

The Brazilian keeper first achieved the feat for Tottenham against Sunderland in 2010.

On Saturday Gomes saved to his right, then spectacularly to his left, to deny Albion and virtually secure Watford's Premier League future.

Until Saturday, Berahino had never missed a penalty for Albion, scoring five times from the spot. He is the fourth player to miss two spot kicks in a Premier League match.

"It's a cruel game at times," said Albion manager Tony Pulis. "Good strikers miss penalties, and Saido is a good player - this will only make him better and stronger. He just has to bounce back.

"The players have been great with him and he will feel it as much as anyone."

Pulis said Berahino had wanted to take the second penalty despite the earlier miss.

"I hope if we get another penalty in the next few games he is the one to smash it in," he added.

Ben Watson netted the game's only goal in the 27th minute, meeting Watford's first corner with a crisp volley.

The victory provided a welcome boost ahead of Watford's FA Cup semi-final next week against Crystal Palace, whose manager Alan Pardew was watching in the stands. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Alan Baldwin)