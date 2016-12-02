West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis said on Friday he was disappointed to have lost a High Court battle last week after being ordered to pay 3.7 million pounds ($4.66 million) to his former club Crystal Palace in a dispute over the way he left.

A Premier League Managers' Arbitration Tribunal decided earlier this year that Pulis should pay the damages.

The 58-year-old Welshman challenged the decision but a High Court judge in London ruled against him.

Palace brought the original action after the much-travelled Pulis quit on the eve of the 2014-15 season the day after he received a 2 million pounds bonus for keeping them up.

Premier League arbitrators said he had received early payment of his bonus by "deceit".

"Obviously, I've got to bite my tongue a little at the moment. I'm really disappointed, disappointed with the outcome. Obviously, (I) strenuously deny what has been said but it's been done," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

"I have to move on, they have to move on. I had 10 fantastic months at Crystal Palace... Nothing will take that away from me. But I have to move on, I've got a massive job here (at West Brom), we're flying," Pulis said on Friday.

"There's plenty of confidence around the place. Supporters enjoying it, that's important."

Pulis said he had been advised not to say anything more at this stage but would give his version of events in the future.

"I know a lot of people - friends, family, people in this room - I'll let them judge my integrity and my character. I can't say too much, I've been advised by my lawyers not to say too much at this present moment," he said.

"One day hopefully I'll get the chance to pick this through with everybody."

West Brom, who are ninth in the Premier League, host eighth-placed Watford at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)