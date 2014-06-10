June 10 Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov, the owner of French top-flight club Racing Lens, has completed his takeover of English Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

"I am immensely pleased and proud to have agreed a deal to buy this wonderful club," he told the Wednesday website (www.swfc.co.uk) on Tuesday. "I am a passionate football fan with enormous respect for English football.

"I have been looking at investing in England for some time but I was determined to find the right club," added Mammadov who also owns Azerbaijan side FC Baku and is a former member of the Azerbaijani FA.

Mammadov, the founder and chairman of oil-and-gas company the Baghlan Group, has bought out Milan Mandaric who took over at Wednesday in December 2010.

Financial terms of the deal - which has still to be ratified by the Football League - were not released.

Serbian-American businessman Mandaric, the former Leicester City and Portsmouth owner, said: "I am delighted to have concluded a deal with Hafiz.

"He is a true football man and I have no doubt I am handing over control to someone with a real passion for the game and the ability to carry on the work I started three years ago to return Sheffield Wednesday to the top division."

Wednesday, founded in 1867 and the third oldest professional club in the league, were relegated from the top flight in 2000. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)