Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck will be out for six months and might be doubtful for England's campaign at the Euro 2016 in France, manager Roy Hodgson has said.

The 24-year-old Welbeck underwent surgery on his left knee last week after struggling to progress in his rehabilitation following an injury, his club Arsenal said.

The former Manchester United striker has not played since damaging the knee after coming on as a late substitute in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on April 26.

"Well, Welbeck bothers me now. He has already been out for me since March and for Arsenal since April, and now I hear it's another six months," the 68-year-old Hodgson was quoted as saying by the British media.

"I can only hope that Danny recovers a bit quicker and then hits the ground running."

Hodgson also compared Welbeck's injury problems with that of Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge and while he is keen on them being fit, he is also prepared to look elsewhere.

"Daniel is a bit the same. It's getting on for a year now (since he played for England)," said the former Liverpool manager.

"They are always in my thoughts ­because I think they're very good players and they did extremely well when they were playing in the national team I was coaching.

"I've got to make certain that there are a few Vardys and Kanes and Walcotts, because we can't keep going around talking about the ones who aren't there."

