June 1 England striker Danny Welbeck will miss Sunday's friendly against Brazil in Rio de Janiero with a knee problem, coach Roy Hodgson said on Saturday.

The Manchester United player also sat out Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Ireland at Wembley but had hoped to recover in time to play in Brazil.

England are already without Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge who limped off at Wembley with an ankle problem.

Hodgson's team are playing Brazil at Rio's redeveloped Maracana Stadium which is due to host matches at this month's Confederations Cup.

The 77,000-seater venue will also be a centrepiece of next year's World Cup finals. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)