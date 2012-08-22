Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Aug 22 England international striker Danny Welbeck has committed his immediate future to Manchester United by signing a new four-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Welbeck's contract will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2016, extending his stay at a club he joined five years ago.
"Playing for United is all I've ever wanted to do - it's the club I've supported all my life," Welbeck told the club website (www.manutd.com).
"I can't wait for the challenge of the new season to play my part in helping the team compete for trophies."
The announcement follows on from the acquisition of Dutch striker Robin Van Persie, who completed his move from Arsenal last week.
The 21-year-old Welbeck has scored 17 times in 64 appearances for the club and enjoyed a breakout campaign last season after returning from a loan spell at Sunderland. (Writing by Mark Pangallo; Editing by John O'Brien)
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.