Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
LONDON This weekend's English promotion playoff finals will go ahead at Wembley stadium as planned despite an unexploded World War II bomb being discovered nearby, officials said.
"This weekend's games remain unaffected and we look forward to welcoming supporters of all six @football_league Play-Off finalists to #Wembley," a Twitter message read on Friday.
The device was discovered by builders working at a site near the stadium and posed "a genuine risk to life", according to the Army. Homes and businesses nearby were evacuated.
Middlesbrough face Norwich City in the Championship playoff on Monday with a place in the Premier League at stake.
Preston North End play Swindon Town on Sunday in the League One playoff and Southend play Wycombe Wanderers in the League Two finale on Saturday.
May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes suffered a crushing blow as their nine-match winning run ended in a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday.