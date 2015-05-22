LONDON This weekend's English promotion playoff finals will go ahead at Wembley stadium as planned despite an unexploded World War II bomb being discovered nearby, officials said.

"This weekend's games remain unaffected and we look forward to welcoming supporters of all six @football_league Play-Off finalists to #Wembley," a Twitter message read on Friday.

The device was discovered by builders working at a site near the stadium and posed "a genuine risk to life", according to the Army. Homes and businesses nearby were evacuated.

Middlesbrough face Norwich City in the Championship playoff on Monday with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Preston North End play Swindon Town on Sunday in the League One playoff and Southend play Wycombe Wanderers in the League Two finale on Saturday.

