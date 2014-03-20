Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
Following is a selection of quotes about Arsene Wenger during his 999 matches as Arsenal manager:
"Arsene Who?" - the now immortal headline published by The Evening Standard after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager on September 30 1996.
"At first, I thought, what does this Frenchman know about football? He wears glasses and looks more like a schoolteacher. He's not going to be as good as George Graham. Does he even speak English properly?" - Arsenal captain Tony Adams following Wenger's appointment.
"He's a novice - he should keep his opinions to Japanese football" - former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson about his rival in April 1997. Just over a year later Wenger's side beat Ferguson's United to the Premier League title.
"They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages. I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages" - Ferguson on Wenger at the height of their rivalry.
"I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea" - Jose Mourinho about Wenger in October 2005 following the Frenchman's complaints about Chelsea's free-spending.
"He's a specialist in failure" - Mourinho's reaction in February to Wenger's claims he had played down Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League because he was scared of failure.
"I'll never forget the club or him... I don't see Arsenal without Arsene Wenger" - Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry after leaving the London club in 2007.
"He is a second father to me, the most important person in my life after my father. He has been very supportive of me and has treated my like a son. I am part of his family" - former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas on Wenger.
(Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.