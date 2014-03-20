Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 20 Following is a selection of quotes about Arsene Wenger during his 999 matches as Arsenal manager:
"Arsene Who?" - the now immortal headline published by The Evening Standard after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager on Sept. 30 1996.
"At first, I thought, what does this Frenchman know about football? He wears glasses and looks more like a schoolteacher. He's not going to be as good as George Graham. Does he even speak English properly?" - Arsenal captain Tony Adams following Wenger's appointment.
"He's a novice - he should keep his opinions to Japanese football" - former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson about his rival in April 1997. Just over a year later Wenger's side beat Ferguson's United to the Premier League title.
"They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages. I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages" - Ferguson on Wenger at the height of their rivalry.
"I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea" - Jose Mourinho about Wenger in October 2005 following the Frenchman's complaints about Chelsea's free-spending.
"He's a specialist in failure" - Mourinho's reaction in February to Wenger's claims he had played down Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League because he was scared of failure.
"I'll never forget the club or him... I don't see Arsenal without Arsene Wenger" - Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry after leaving the London club in 2007.
"He is a second father to me, the most important person in my life after my father. He has been very supportive of me and has treated my like a son. I am part of his family" - former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas on Wenger. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.