March 20 Following is a selection of quotes about Arsene Wenger during his 999 matches as Arsenal manager:

"Arsene Who?" - the now immortal headline published by The Evening Standard after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager on Sept. 30 1996.

"At first, I thought, what does this Frenchman know about football? He wears glasses and looks more like a schoolteacher. He's not going to be as good as George Graham. Does he even speak English properly?" - Arsenal captain Tony Adams following Wenger's appointment.

"He's a novice - he should keep his opinions to Japanese football" - former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson about his rival in April 1997. Just over a year later Wenger's side beat Ferguson's United to the Premier League title.

"They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages. I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages" - Ferguson on Wenger at the height of their rivalry.

"I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea" - Jose Mourinho about Wenger in October 2005 following the Frenchman's complaints about Chelsea's free-spending.

"He's a specialist in failure" - Mourinho's reaction in February to Wenger's claims he had played down Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League because he was scared of failure.

"I'll never forget the club or him... I don't see Arsenal without Arsene Wenger" - Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry after leaving the London club in 2007.

"He is a second father to me, the most important person in my life after my father. He has been very supportive of me and has treated my like a son. I am part of his family" - former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas on Wenger.